TDOE appoints child well-being task force

The new group is tasked with looking at how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting students across the state.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Months after COVID-19 forced millions of students out of the building and online, the Tennessee Department of Education launched a child well-being task force.

"Just to try to make sure all the bases are covered," local dad Lee Forgety said.

Forgety spent the last months of the school year working at home with his daughter and like many parents he is ready to see what fall will look like.

"If those necessities aren't met then they aren't going to be able to move forward not to mention play catch up from last year," he said.

The new task force is made up of nearly 40 people from across the state.

The members of theTask Force include:

Senator Raumesh Akbari, Tennessee General Assembly

Naomi Asher, Executive Director, United Way of Anderson County

Janet Ayers, President, The Ayers Foundation

Guy Barnard, Co-Founder, Synchronous Health

Dr. Jared Bigham, Senior Advisor, Workforce and Rural Initiatives, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Molly Blankenship, Executive Director, Chattanooga 2.0

Sonji Branch, Chief Executive Officer, Communities in Schools - Memphis

Linda Brown, Board President, The ARC

Mary Nell Bryan, President, Children's Hospital Alliance of Tennessee

Juliana Ospina Cano, Executive Director, Conexión Américas

Nancy Dishner, President and Chief Executive Officer, Niswonger Foundation

Clark Flatt, President, The Jason Foundation

Alexis Gwin-Miller, Co-Chair of the Education Equity Taskforce, MICAH (Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope)

Senator Ferrell Haile, Tennessee General Assembly

Chief Richard Hall, Board President, Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police

Representative Yusuf Hakeem, Tennessee General Assembly

Katie Harbison, President, Chambliss Center

Representative Kirk Haston, Tennessee General Assembly

Kim Henderson, President, Tennessee PTA

Melissa Hudson-Gant, Chief Executive Officer, Big Brothers/Big Sisters

Beth Goodner, Chief Executive Officer, Trust Point Hospital

Elaine Jackson, President, Rural Health Association of Tennessee

Cato Johnson, Vice President, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

David Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Agape Memphis

Shawn Kimble, Director of Schools, Lauderdale County Schools

Kati Lohr, Co-Founder, Synchronous Health

Amy Martin, President, Tennessee Cable and Broadband Association

Jerry Martin, President, YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South

Johnny McDaniel, Outgoing Superintendent, Lawrence County Schools

Brian McLaughlin, Tennessee Teacher of the Year

Jeff Moorhouse, Director of Schools, Kingsport City Schools

Chapple Osborne-Arnold, Program Specialist, Save the Children

Kristen Robinson, Advocacy Coordinator, Disability Rights Tennessee

Patrick Sheehy, President, Tennessee Business Roundtable

Dr. Flora Tydings, President, Tennessee Board of Regents

Dr. Le Andrea Ware, Tennessee Principal of the Year

Angela Webster, Executive Director, AIMHiTN (Association of Infant Mental Health in TN)

Samantha Wigand, Chief Executive Officer, Communities in Schools



The group has a set of goals to reach through December, starting with a report on how the closures affected critical child services and ends with a report to the governor with recommendations.

"Maybe this is something we need to continue throughout the school year," Forgety said.

It is a conversation Mary McMillan Terry is having too. She is a parent and a member of one of Knox County Schools' parent focus groups.

"When a parent if the only access to internet is the phone and when that parent takes their phone to work with them how is that child supposed to learn."

She said after talking to parents and teachers across East Tennessee it is clear there are plenty of needs to be met.

"The schools provide so much more than education they are really a safe place," Terry said.

She is hoping this new group will be the starting point to filling in those gaps.