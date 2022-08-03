SafeTN app provides direct line to confidentially report suspicious, concerning activity within schools

Additional resources will be provided to parents, schools, and law enforcement throughout the fall.

TENNESSEE, USA — Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security are encouraging people to download the SafeTN app as the new school year begins.

According to a press release, the app gives users a direct line for confidentially reporting suspicious or concerning activity within schools.

Concerns and tips are vetted by law enforcement 24/7 to address circumstances like:

Violence or assault

Threats of violence or a planned attack

Physical injury or harm to self or others

In the coming weeks, Gov. Lee's administration will share data and next steps for his recent executive order to enhance school safety throughout Tennessee, officials said. Additional resources will be provided to parents, schools, and law enforcement throughout the fall.

“Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading the Safe TN app,” Lee said. “As students return to school this month, the SafeTN app is an easy way for parents and guardians to quickly and confidentially report safety concerns.”