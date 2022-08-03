'Do it sooner than later' | Health leaders urge back-to-school vaccinations

Students entering preschool, kindergarten or seventh grade, as well as those enrolling in a Tennessee school for the first time, need certain vaccinations.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Do it sooner than later. That's really important."

That is the message Knox County's director of nursing Dena Mashburn has for parents waiting on vaccinating their children before they head back to school.

Students entering preschool, kindergarten or seventh grade, as well as those enrolling in a Tennessee school for the first time, need certain vaccinations.

According to the Knox County Department of Health website, "Tennessee’s vaccine requirements follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)" and are "vital in protecting children from potentially serious diseases."

According to the CDC, unvaccinated children are at risk of serious illness and pain, disability or death from diseases such as measles and whooping cough.

Parents must provide their child's school with a state immunization certificate before the first day of class.

Mashburn said many people skipped out on routine health visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, it's important to take a look at what your record shows, and if it's time to get a vaccine, we're happy to get it taken care of," Mashburn added.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for students returning to school. Mashburn recommends families consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions regarding that vaccine.

"That's one of those things that a lot of parents want to talk to their healthcare provider, and we strongly recommend that," Mashburn said.

Insurance is not required for back-to-school immunizations. Vaccines are available for free to all children who need them.