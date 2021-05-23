Tips for sending students to summer school

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As summer break approaches for students, you may be wondering whether you need to send your kid to summer school.
In Knox County, school officials said more than 26,000 students were eligible to participate in summer learning programs, but just under 6,000 students actually signed up.
Here are some tips for parents when sending your kid to summer school.
- Try to only enroll your student in one or two classes so they don't feel overwhelmed.
- Be sure to also research what will be taught in the summer program. It may not always have the class your child needs.
- See if classes will be in-person or virtual. If they are virtual, consider whether your child needs another month of more screen time.