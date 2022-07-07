tnAchieves needs around 1,400 more mentors in East Tennessee to help Class of 2023 transition into college life

The mentors spend an hour per month with students starting their college careers, helping them navigate life after high school.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that helps students navigate their new collegiate careers immediately after high school is searching for more mentors to volunteer in East Tennessee. They said around 1,400 more people are needed in the area.

The mentors play a crucial role in helping students in the program succeed. Through the program, several eligible students who immediately go to higher education after high school can get funding for their education.

Thirteen community colleges and 27 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology participate in the program, and many 4-year colleges also participate in the program.

The tnAchieves program works with almost all applicants who get the TN Promise scholarship. It connects students with mentors who help them navigate challenges they may face when adjusting to college, such as issues with assignments or with living on-campus. In 2023, tnAchieves also made some challenges to the program.

The decline in Tennessee’s college-going rate represents a 7,000-student loss in the state’s college pipeline. If every tnAchieves mentor helped ONE student access college, we could turn the decline around this year!



They said they combined virtual tools with the strategies they used in previous years. Mentors will be able to connect with students earlier than before and will also be able to participate in in-person meetings.

They are hoping to find more than 9,000 volunteer mentors by October 21, 2022. That way, they said every student in the Class of 2023 will be supported.

Mentors need to be over 21 years old and will need to go through a standard background check. They will also need to complete training to participate in the program.

The number of mentors needed per county as of Aug. 5 is available below.

Anderson County: 102 Mentors

Blount County: 156 Mentors

Campbell County: 39 Mentors

Cocke County: 37 Mentors

Cumberland County: 54 Mentors

Fentress County: 20 Mentors

Grainger County: 19 Mentors

Greene County: 77 Mentors

Hamblen County: 76 Mentors

Hancock County: 6 Mentors

Hawkins County: 60 Mentors

Jefferson County: 42 Mentors

Knox County: 468 Mentors

Loudon County: 45 Mentors

McMinn County: 56 Mentors

Meigs County: 13 Mentors

Morgan County: 22 Mentors

Roane County: 31 Mentors

Scott County: 32 Mentors

Sevier County: 109 Mentors