Union County Schools hires new director of schools

The new Director of Schools is Dr. Ronnie Mincey, who was already working with the school district.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Board of Education decided to end a 120-day contract early with Dr. Jimmy Carter as an interim director of schools after they said they found a new person to take over the role. They made the decision during Thursday's meeting.

They said the new director of schools would be Dr. Ronnie Mincey. He previously served Union County Schools as the federal programs supervisor, according to the school district's website.

Carter agreed to work for the duration of the new contract after announcing that he would be resigning during a board meeting in June. During the June meeting, parents spoke to the board about ongoing issues with bullying.