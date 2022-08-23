UT program connects students with disabilities with sororities

Some of the students working with the FUTURE program went through sorority enrollment on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students in a program meant to help them adjust to life after high school and find jobs went through sorority enrollment Tuesday.

The University of Tennessee FUTURE program is meant to help young adults with disabilities transition into adult life. The students attend classes through the program and can find an internship on or off campus through the program. They can also go through career and clinical counseling to help them develop their skills.

The program also teaches sororities about how to best connect with students who have special needs, helping create a better recruitment experience.

"Our students deserve the same college experience that everyone else gets, and they might just need extra tools to be able to have that, and it's just really important to provide all those things for them," said Katie Upchurch with the program.