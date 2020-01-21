Today, the University of Tennessee students will get a close-up look at the Today show as they improve their media skills in the Big Apple.

Students studying journalism and electronic media had the chance to visit New York City and get an inside look at how the Today show is made. They landed in the city on Monday and visited the show Tuesday morning.

The trip was organized by the Society of Professional Journalists, an organization that works to improve and protect journalism with around 7,000 members nationwide.

Meetings for the trip began in October 2019. Students have the chance to visit national media outlets, network with UT alumni with other professionals and to sightsee in New York City, according to a flyer from the SPJ.