UT program allows students and employees to pay off parking tickets with food donations

Students, faculty and staff can have a parking ticket up to $32 excused by donating canned goods to Smokey's Pantry.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It can feel like paying for parking tickets costs just as much as tuition for some students at the University of Tennessee. So, the Student Government Association and Parking and Transit Services started a program to help students stop food insecurity while paying their fines.

The Donations for Citations Program allows students, faculty and staff to exchange canned goods in order to have a parking ticket up to $32 excused. The food will go to Smokey's Pantry, to help students struggling with food insecurity eat.

People can only use the program once per fiscal year. Officials said that it works on tickets for not having a permit and parking in an unauthorized area. The ticket must also have been issued in the last 14 stays.

The program was launched on April 1. Participants must be active in UT's records, such as IRUS and Banner.