Comedian Louis C.K. is coming to Knoxville!

His show is scheduled for March 9 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50 are now on sale.

Louis C.K. has released over several stand-up specials and has won six Emmy awards.

He is the creator, writer, director and star of the Peabody award-winning shows Louie and Horace and Pete.

If you are going to the show, be warned--- it will be a cell phone-free experience. All phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr cases that will be opened at the end of the event. You will keep the phone with you, but will only be able to access it in designated places during the show.

If you are caught using a device during the show, you will be escorted out of the venue.

TICKET INFO: Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum box office 865-215-8999 & Ticketmaster.com