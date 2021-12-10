"Demon Slayer," "Fire Emblem" and "Attack on Titan" voice actors to appear at Pigeon Forge anime convention

The Yama-Con Anime and Comic Convention is in its 9th year and this year's event started Friday, lasting through the weekend.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge can sometimes be a bizarre city promising adventure of all sorts for people who visit it. Over the weekend, those visitors will include crowds of passionate anime fans eager to dress up in cosplays and meet the actors behind some of their favorite characters.

The Yama-Con convention started on Friday with panels about the Animal Crossing video game, popular anime series like Demon Slayer and even a dance lesson with a group specializing in a Japanese dance style. Later that same day, there were talks about the future of Pokémon and a panel about less-known anime series.

The events will go into full gear on Saturday with panels covering several different aspects of gaming and anime, and chances for autographs with voice actors. A cosplay contest also kicks off Saturday evening, before karaoke.

On Sunday, people could enjoy time with plushes and a meetup for Pokémon Go players. There will also be a "waifu rap battle" before panels about Japanese fashion and Japanese spirituality.

Masks are not required to be worn indoors, but they are strongly encouraged. However, special guests like voice actors will require masks to be worn at their autograph sessions when in close contact.

It will be held in the LeConte Hall of the LeConte Convention Center. A dress code will be in effect for cosplayers in the convention's general area and all attendees.