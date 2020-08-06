Tennessee Valley Fair postponed until September 2021

The Tennessee Valley Fair Executive Committee decided that the 2020 fair will not be taking place. The next fair is now scheduled for Sept. 2021.

The Tennessee Valley Fair will not happen this year, according to an announcement from the Tennessee Valley Fair Executive Committee. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 11-20, 2020.

Instead, the next fair will take place between Sept. 10-19, 2021.

The committee said that the they canceled the fair due to difficulties caused by the coronavirus. They said they could not create a safe and enjoyable fair experience, according to a post on their Facebook page.

On May 29, officials said they were still communicating with partners to discuss whether they would be able to hold the fair this year. In the meantime, they said they were planning to continue as scheduled.

"The safety of our staff, fairgoers, and partners is our top priority. We are committed to providing a safe and fun environment in these changing times and will continue to monitor the situation and follow recommendations from state and local health authorities," they said on the earlier post.