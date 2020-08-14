Farragut accepts gifted land parcel, site of historic Red Mill Dam

Because the Town of Farragut is unable to accept gifts of this nature directly, Legacy Parks Foundation accepted the donation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to accept a gift of a 6.43-acre parcel located at 623 Concord Road, the city announced on Friday. The acceptance was made at the board's August 13 meeting.

That property is the site of the historic Red Mill Dam.

Because the Town of Farragut is unable to accept gifts of this nature directly, Legacy Parks Foundation accepted the donation.

It is in the process of quit-claiming the property to the town.

Legacy Parks also waived the one percent administrative fee for the transaction as part of an agreement that they would facilitate future donations to the Town.

Restrictions on the gift require that the property be used as a passive park or open space.

Possible future improvements include a greenway trail, interpretive signage and a trailhead with a small parking lot.

The desire of the donor was to allow public access to the property for viewing of Red Mill Dam and to preserve the site.