KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The final phase of the $10 million renovations to Knoxville's Civic Auditorium and Coliseum began Monday.

The upgrades are expected to be finished by late October.

The Coliseum is closed for renovations through September and the Auditorium, which seats 2,500, will be closed from Aug. 22 through late October.

All bookings for both spaces were scheduled around the renovation work.

Phase 2 renovations at the Coliseum include replacing a second HVAC unit, improving the roof drain system, power upgrades to meet the needs of larger performances and replacing the original 1961 ice floor,

Crews will work on upgrading restrooms, adding up to 75 new fixtures, and installing a center-hung, four-sided video panel system and scoreboard. Those were part of Phase 1 renovations as well.

Meanwhile, Phase 2 renovations at the Auditorium will include replacing the stage smoke vents for theatrical events, installing a motorized orchestra pit lift, power upgrades to meet market needs for larger shows, re-covering of the original hardwood stage floor with a professional stage flooring system, and installing security camera upgrades for the building and garages.

The city of Knoxville brought in a team to test the feasibility of the building back in 2016. The study recommended the city spend around $140 million to replace the Coliseum, or spend at least $26 million to bring it up to industry standard.

The Coliseum, which opened in 1961, is the home of the Knoxville Ice Bears and both venues host hundreds of events each year. You've probably seen plays, concerts, ice shows and even the circus there over the years. The improvements were needed to bring the facility up to today's standards, and not doing them could have cost the city its hockey team.

While the city committed less than half of the funds recommended for updates, you will certainly see the changes.

The Mary Costa Plaza, the performance lawn and garages will remain available for use during the renovation.