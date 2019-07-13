KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Miranda Chadwell described her mother-in-law as a go-getter with a positive attitude.

She said Cheryl Zeglen was a strong supporter of the St. Jude's Children Hopsital and participated in the motorcycle rides for the organization each year.

"She was just one of the happiest, most loving people," Chadwell said. "If you were having a bad day, you weren't when you around her because she had such an upbringing spirit about her."

About one month ago, Zeglen was killed in a motorcycle accident while riding in Illinois.

"They had came across a blind hill and when they topped up over the top of it, there was fresh wet grass clippings in the roadway," Chadwell said. "She was unable to slow down due to the grass clippings and completely lost control."

She said Zeglen, 59, passed away due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

Now, Chadwell wants to educate the community about the importance of cleaning up grass clippings.

Jacob Paul "JP" Anderson compared hitting grass clippings as a motorcyclist to hitting black ice or hydroplaning in a normal vehicle.

"You don't see it, you hit it and next thing you know you're in a ditch," he said. "The only difference being you do that in a vehicle you're safe. You got airbags... you're protected. You do that on a bike, there's a good chance you might not walk away from it."

Anderson, a motorcyclist and sales representative at the Bootlegger Harley-Davidson, said he wants to see people be more cautious of what they do with their grass clippings.

"Every biker you see on the road, they have someone that cares about them," he said. "You not being responsible with your grass clippings takes away from their life."