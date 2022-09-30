10Explores: Alum Cave Bluffs

The hike to Alum Cave Bluffs is rated as moderate at about 4.5 miles roundtrip on a well-marked trail with roughly 1,200 feet of elevation gain.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From peaks to valleys, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has trails, vistas and drives for outdoor adventurers of any skill level.

The higher elevations hold sweeping views of the mountains and are popular spots for finding fall foliage around October.

One notable route is Alum Cave Trail off Newfound Gap Road.

Just over a mile into the hike, you'll pass through Arch Rock. Then at roughly 2 miles, you will reach Inspiration Point. Less than half a mile beyond Inspiration Point is Alum Cave Bluffs.

Many people turn around at the Bluffs, but the trail continues for another 2.5 miles to Mount LeConte.

Keep in mind, this is a popular area so it's recommended to get there early, be patient and have a backup plan.

