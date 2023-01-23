Great Smoky Mountains announces 4 upcoming bridge closures

The national park said the bridges would be closed for routine maintenance between Jan. 24 and Feb. 12.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said four bridges will be closed for routine improvements over the next several weeks.

The bridges will be closed for two or three days to vehicle traffic while crews finish the repairs, according to a release.

Tremont Bridge #3 on Tremont Road will be closed from Jan. 24-25

Palmer Creek Bridge on Cataloochee Entrance Road will be closed from Jan. 26-27.

Chestnut Branch Bridge on Big Creek Entrance Road will be closed from Jan. 30-Feb. 1.

Tremont Institute Bridge will be closed from Feb.11-12.

The park said improvements include railing and deck replacement and running boards installation.