Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer inclusive ‘Adaptive Adventures’ programs

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — This summer the Great Smoky Mountain National Park said it is offering three Adaptive Adventures programs to make the park more accessible.

The Adaptive Adventures programs include hiking and biking trails that are designed for visitors of all abilities to explore and learn about the park, according to a release.

GSMNP said it is partnering with Knox County, Catalyst Sports and Friends of the Smokies to create outdoor adventures led by park rangers and volunteers that are made for everyone.

They will lead one biking and two hiking programs using off-road wheelchairs and adaptive mountain bikes on three trails evaluated for this equipment, according to a release.

Saturday, July 22 (HIKE)—Deep Creek Trail

Sunday, Aug. 27 (BIKE) —Forge Creek Road in Cades Cove

Saturday, Sept. 9 (HIKE)—Little River Trail

“Programs in Great Smoky Mountains National Park play a vital role in fostering an adaptive community, as they offer an opportunity for individuals to connect with and understand the natural world around them,” said Catalyst Sports CEO Eric Gray.

Register and find more information at Catalyst Sports, a non-profit organization that provides outdoor adventures for people with physical disabilities, according to the park.

Park officials said two GRIT Freedom Chairs, a type of off-road wheelchair, will be available for visitors to check out and use on park trails evaluated for the equipment, like the Deep Creek and Little River trails, when the Adaptive Adventures programs end.

“Adaptive equipment like the GRIT Freedom Chair allows people the ability to move beyond the pavement to explore areas that wouldn’t be possible to access without these valuable mobility devices,” said Knox County ADA Coordinator Carly Pearson.

The park said it needs volunteers for the Adaptive Adventures program. Each piece of adaptive equipment requires assistance from two volunteers, according to the release. The National Park Service will rely on volunteers for the Adaptive Adventures events and will offer disability etiquette and equipment training with Knox County and Catalyst Sports for those individuals who help with the programs.

It is hosting an Accessibility and Adaptive Equipment Training on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m.- noon at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center Training Room, near the Cherokee entrance to the park.