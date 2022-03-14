GSMNP looking for roadside assistance volunteers

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has a Roadside Assistance Program that helps visitors with minor roadside troubles.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is looking for volunteers it's Roadside Assistance Program.

The Roadside Assistance Program is supported annually by the Friends of the Smokies and allows minor roadside assistance to visitors.

The volunteers will be assisting Visitor and Resource Protection rangers by providing roadside assistance, managing traffic and providing visitor information on park roadways.

The volunteers will have to drive a courtesy vehicle that is equipped with tools, battery charger and vehicle fluids to help visitors with services such as jump starting a dead battery or unlocking a vehicle.

Volunteers are required to work 32 hours per week in a team of two. One team member must have prior law enforcement experience which allows for better recognition of hazards and situations that should be avoided and passed directly to park rangers.

Volunteers are provided a RV site with electric and water services.

Volunteer positions are available in the Little River District, Cades Cove District and the Oconaluftee District.