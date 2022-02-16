x
Great Smoky Mountains National Park

EBCI Tribal Council to meet with European theme park reps to discuss potential new project in Sevierville

The 200-acre development is located at the primary Tennessee entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to a press release.
Credit: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Representatives of Puy du Fou, a theme park company based in France, will meet with the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Tribal Council in February to discuss a potential new project in Sevierville, officials said.

The project is called "The 407: Gateway to Adventure" and it is owned and operated by Kituwah, LLC, a wholly-owned business subsidiary of the EBCI.

Other major businesses and tourism companies have already announced they will open on this development.

Officials said that OE Experiences, a Knoxville-based experience development company, has represented Kituwah and The 407 globally in search of ideal experiences to anchor the entertainment-focused aspects of the development and to capture the benefits of the Smoky Mountain’s tourism economy.

