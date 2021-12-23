GSMNP: Walker Sisters Cabin temporarily closed due to safety concerns

According to a press release, park crews are concerned about recent movement around the chimney in the two-story cabin.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the Walker Sisters Cabin is temporarily closed due to safety concerns.

The cabin dates back to the 1800s and was occupied by the Walker Sisters until 1964.

According to a press release, park crews are concerned about recent movement around the chimney in the two-story cabin. Noticeable cracks and buckling around the stone masonry need to be repaired and stabilized to prevent further movement. The cabin is now closed to all use.

Cabin renovations, including roof replacement, are planned for the 2022 field season, officials said.

GSMNP officials said that Friends of the Smokies have provided funding as part of the Forever Places campaign to protect and preserve the park’s historical resources.

The historic farmstead, including additional outbuildings, will remain accessible during the cabin closure, officials said. Visitors may reach the area by hiking approximately 1.4 miles along the Little Brier Gap Trail located near the Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area.

