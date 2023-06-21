GSMNP: Walker Sisters Cabin reopens after renovations

The park said it closed the two-story cabin in late 2021 while its Forever Places crew addressed safety concerns and completed renovations.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Walker Sisters Cabin reopened to the public on Wednesday.

The park said it closed the two-story cabin in late 2021 while its Forever Places crew addressed safety concerns and completed renovations.

A team of skilled carpenters and masons replaced the roof and portions of the wall timbers, stabilized the foundation, added new floorboards and restored the fireplace, according to a release from GSMNP.

“We are proud of the expert work our dedicated Forever Places team did to restore the cabin,” Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski said. “And we are grateful to the Friends of the Smokies for their generous support to help us preserve such an iconic piece of Smokies history.”

The Friends of the Smokies, the park’s philanthropic partner, provided funding for this critical work as part of the Forever Places campaign, according to the release.

The park said Forever Places "protects and preserves the historical resources in the park by hiring skilled preservation crew members and supplying materials and tools."