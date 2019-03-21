HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamblen County won't get any federal funding to help clean up after massive flooding last month, according to Morristown-Hamblen EMA.

"On Thursday, March 14th, Federal Emergency Management Agency visited approximately thirty-five homes in Hamblen County to determine whether or not we would meet the FEMA threshold for Individual Assistance," Morristown-Hamblen EMA said in a Facebook post.

It said FEMA requires 25 homes had to have “major” damage or 50 percent or more of the assessed value of the home damaged, or be considered “destroyed” or have 100 percent damage.

Therefore, Morristown-Hamblen EMA said it didn't meet the threshold and isn't eligible for any individual assistance.

"We know this is disheartening to hear. We cannot imagine the stress and financial strain many of our residents are facing at this time. But we encourage you to not lose hope," the post read. "While the Morristown-Hamblen EMA has exhausted all their resources and capabilities in trying to get federal assistance, we now encourage YOU to speak up. Contact your local and state representatives and Congressman to (politely!) let them know that Hamblen County residents are in need of assistance from the February 2019 floods."

The post encouraged folks to call, write, and send photos of the damage to their local and state leaders.

In the meantime, EMA said it was still working to get roads back open and pump out areas still flooded.

