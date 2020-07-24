Gov. Beshear: More action may be needed in Kentucky if coronavirus cases don't slow

Beshear says “it’s about time to start seeing” progress and says he’ll be assessing the situation next week.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s governor says more restrictions could be reimposed to combat the coronavirus if the state doesn’t show progress soon in slowing the number of cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday reported 611 more virus cases. Total statewide cases have surpassed 25,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Beshear reported seven more virus-related deaths in Kentucky. The Democratic governor has already taken steps to try to blunt the recent upswing in cases. That includes requiring most people to wear masks in public.

Beshear says “it’s about time to start seeing” progress and says he’ll be assessing the situation next week.

Some actions he could take may include rolling back economic reopening steps, closing bars again, and limiting restaurant capacity.

Earlier this week, state officials issued travel advisories for Kentuckians who traveled to states reporting high cases of COVID-19. Health officials recommended a 14-day self-quarantine for people that visit Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas or Mississippi.

Many of those states reported positive testing rates that are equal to or greater than 15% for COVID-19 testing.