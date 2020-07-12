Mayor ready to take applications for commission's health advisory committee

The 11-member Committee on Health and Economic Well-being requires particular expertise for many of the positions.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Links to apply to serve on the Knox County Commission's health advisory committee are now up.

The 11-member Committee on Health and Economic Well-being requires particular expertise for many of the positions. For example, the group as created includes two economists, an epidemiologist and a virologist, among others.

Other positions on the committee: two Knox County medical professionals, two psychologists or social workers and two Knox County business leaders.

The application for economists can be found here.

The application for virologists can be found here.

The application for medical professionals can be found here.

The application specifically for psychologists and/or social workers can be found here.

The application for business leaders can be found here.

The applications close in two weeks at 11:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

No applications will be accepted via email or by any method outside proper use of the linked forms. No late applications will be accepted.

A county commissioner also will be on the committee. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will appoint all the members except for the commissioner. Commission will approve the appointments.

Members tapped by the mayor will serve four-year terms.

The committee may be called on to address topics regarding the physical, mental or economic health of Knox County residents.

Those who serve on the committee will:

*Be obliged to meet when the mayor or commission deem it necessary.

*Must follow Roberts Rules of Order for meeting purposes.

*Meet in the City County Building "unless otherwise advised".

*Observe public notice of meetings as required by state law.

*Hear comments from the public as necessary.

