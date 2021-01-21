Two cases of COVID-19 variant strain found in Tennessee

Two cases of the B117 variant strain of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in Tennessee and confirmed by the CDC.

“To date, two cases of the B117 variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in Tennessee and confirmed by the CDC, placing Tennessee among more than 20 U.S. states reporting COVID-19 cases caused by variants,” the Department of Health said in a statement.

“Viruses constantly change and new variants are expected to occur over time. This does not change our response to COVID-19 in Tennessee, but serves as a reminder of the need for continued vigilance and practice of simple actions we can all take to prevent further spread of COVID-19: wash hands frequently, limit gatherings, maintain social distance, wear a mask in public and get vaccinated when you qualify to do so.”

In an earlier report, the Tennessee Department of Health reported five cases had been reported in the state.