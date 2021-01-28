x
UT Medical Center to start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 75 years old and up

Officials said that the University of Tennessee Medical Center's goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and efficiently as they can.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials announced Thursday that the University of Tennessee Medical Center will start scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointments are available for people 75 years old and up, officials said. People can register online or call UT Medical Center at (865) 305-6225. Only the patient and one support person will be allowed to enter the medical center, due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

People will need an email address to sign up, or they can type "NONE@NONE" in the form if they don't have an email account. They will also need to bring proof of their age, such as a driver's license, birth certificate or other officials documents.

Insurance is not required to receive a vaccine, officials said.

People who receive a vaccination will be able to get a second dose 3 weeks later, on the same day o the week and at the same time as the original appointment.

The Knox County Health Department also announced that they would open more COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday and that they were preparing to roll out a new waiting list system for people who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said that they expect the appointments to fill up almost immediately because of the huge demand for vaccines. It only took a few minutes for nearly 1,000 appointments to fill up during the previous opportunity at the health department.

