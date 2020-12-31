LIST: Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in East Tennessee

Right now, first responders, health care workers, adults unable to live independently, funeral and mortuary employees, and those 75 and older are eligible

Several East Tennessee health departments are planning COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people who qualify in the coming days.

In Phase One of Tennessee's vaccination plan, the currently approved groups for receiving vaccines are first responders, health care workers, long-term care facility workers, adults unable to live independently, funeral and mortuary employees, and those 75 and older.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the county health departments in the East Region will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment as supplies become available. You can call 865-549-5343 to register for an appointment, and will be notified of their appointment date, time and location when their county moves into the phase of the vaccination plan in which they fit.

You can check the vaccine rollout status in your county and get contact information for your local health department here.

While it is recommended, in most cases, you don't have to live in that county to be vaccinated if you otherwise qualify. You should check with the local health department to make sure.

We will add more vaccine clinic information as we receive it.

Knox County

Knox County will hold the first of many COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday, Dec. 2, for those who currently qualify to get the shot, including people age 75 or older.

The clinic will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Expo Center on Clinton Highway while supplies last. In other words, it's first-come, first-served.

Hamblen County

Hamblen Co. is holding a vaccination clinic for qualified groups on Saturday, but reservations are currently full. It is by appointment only.

You can call the health dept.if you don’t have a computer at 423-586-6431.

Roane County

The Roane Co. Health Dept. will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday for qualified groups.

Saturday's appointments are full, but you can call the health department 865 354-1220 to schedule an appointment or register here.

Sevier County

Vaccinations will be available at the Sevier County Health Dept. for all qualified groups starting on Monday, Jan. 4. All vaccinations use the drive-through off of Blanton Drive.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1 – 3 p.m.