'An innovative solution' | Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, AMR announces program that will route 'less emergent' 911 calls to a nurse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and American Medical Response has launched a program together that will route "less emergent" 911 calls to a Tennessee-licensed nurse who can asses the caller's symptoms and help decide the next step of care.

The program, Knox County Nurse Navigation, aims to reduce emergency room crowding, free up emergency response personnel for more life-threating situations and improve overall patient outcomes — regardless of severity.

Care options through the Knox County Nurse Navigation program can range from a virtual consultation to receiving instructions on administering self-care and the arrangement of transportation to a local clinic, urgent care center or hospital.

"“This is an innovative solution to a common problem that has produced positive results in other areas,” said Mayor Jacobs.

The program is being completely funded by AMR.