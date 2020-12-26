Holiday Health: Staying on track during the holidays

In 2020 things have looked different, but many families are still cooking and enjoying lots of food this winter.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each year, families gather to share home-cooked meals and fun times around the holidays. In 2020 things have looked different, but many families are still cooking and enjoying lots of food this winter.

As tough as the year has been on people, health experts said it is important to squeeze as much joy and normality as possible out of the holidays.

How do we find the balance between enjoying ourselves and not letting a few big meals turn into a downward spiral of bad eating habits? According to Angie Tillman, a Registered Dietitian at Blount Memorial Hospital, it's not as complicated as we often make it.

She said it's about what we're doing the majority of the time rather than the occasional bad day.

"Be kind to yourself. Don't beat yourself up. We're not aiming for perfection," Tillman said.

At local gyms, the message is similar.

At Workout Anytime in Oak Ridge, employee Leslie Durrett noted that after a rough 2020 it's okay if we give ourselves a break. It's important that we don't neglect our health either, though. Working out can be a great way to help kickstart healthy habits as we head into the new year.

"Exercise is probably one of the best ways overall to help keep yourself healthy," Durrett said.

While many holiday get-togethers have been scaled down or canceled all together, Tillman had a helpful tip for those looking to enjoy some holiday food without stressing too much about nutrition.

"If we're not eating a ton of processed sweets and treats it's okay. Think about how do I feel? I don't have to eat until I'm completely stuffed," Tillman said.

Keeping in mind your health and making healthy choices is important, but overstressing those choices can be somewhat counterproductive. It's about finding a balance, and at the end of a tough year like 2020, Tillman emphasized the importance of staying positive and looking ahead rather than behind.