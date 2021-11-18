"It will save lives" | Tennessee advocates support texting 988 for suicide prevention

The FCC approved requiring providers to allow people to text '988' to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Tennessee and across the U.S. Officials said in 2019, the state's suicide rate increased by 11% and around 1,220 Tennesseans died by suicide that year.

On Thursday, the FCC announced that it would require providers to support text messaging services to 988 starting July 16, 2022. The three-digit dialing code connects users to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, where people may be able to find help.

The Lifeline provides suicide prevention services for anyone who calls them. They routinely speak with people in all kinds of crises, giving them a quick connection to people who support callers and who give them space to talk about issues they may face.

It operates nationally, so anyone can reach out to them. They can also be reached at 1-800-273-8255. Calls are confidential so people can speak freely.

In addition, today’s action adopts a uniform implementation deadline requiring covered text providers to support text messaging to 988 by July 16, 2022—the same date the FCC has established 988 as the 3-digit dialing code for Americans to reach the Lifeline by telephone. — The FCC (@FCC) November 18, 2021

People do not need to speak to counselors over the phone if they would prefer not to. Through text messaging and online chat services, people can get help without having to speak up or reveal their voices. It can help people facing uniquely dire situations, where they may need to stay quiet.

It also helps the lifeline connect with people who are generally more comfortable texting.

"There's no doubt in mind that by going to this three-digit number, with the ease of being about to connect to it, it will save lives," said Clark Flatt, the president of the Jason Foundation. "There's no doubt about it."

According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the state. Around 100 people between 10 - 24 years old died by suicide each year.

WBIR wants you to know that if you are in distress, we care. Suicide is preventable. It is not a solution to any problem. We ask you to reach out and call the lifeline, where professionals can help.

People can also reach out to the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee. It is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their phone number is 865-584-9125.