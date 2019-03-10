MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County heath officials will hold two courses Thursday night on the Dangers of Vaping.

The classes will be held by the Monroe County Health Council and the Monroe County Health Department.

They will be held in the Sequoyah High School cafeteria on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

All interested teachers, staff, guardians and students are invited.

The Monroe County Prevention & Wellness Coalition will have the "Revealed: A Hidden World" trailer at the school from 5:30 p.m through 7:30 p.m. The trailer will look like a teenager's bedroom and reveals how things can be hidden in plain sight from unsuspecting parents.

RELATED: US probe of vaping illnesses focuses on THC from marijuana

Last month, a student at Sequoyah High School was flown to the hospital after school officials said they suffered a medical emergency reportedly due to vaping.

RELATED: Sequoyah High School student flown to hospital due to reported vaping medical emergency

Vaping has come under scrutiny after hundreds of cases of respiratory illness were identified specifically in people who reported using e-cigarettes.

The Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating the outbreak, recommending people not to use e-cigarettes while authorities investigate.

RELATED: Need to Know: Resources to help teens stop vaping