Pigeon Forge Kroger employee dies after previous COVID-19 diagnosis

An employee at a Pigeon Forge Kroger died after the company said they were previously diagnosed with COVID-19.

Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads said the employee last worked at the store on June 3, making the distinction they were "previously diagnosed with COVID."

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our Kroger family members who worked at our Pigeon Forge store. We are mourning along with the family during this extraordinarily difficult time," Eads said.

The store is making mental health and grief counselors available to its associates.