"Revenge bedtime procrastination" could sabotage your sleep

Staying in bed on your phone before closing your eyes at bedtime isn't a new concept, but experts say it's getting worse during the pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — If you find yourself scrolling on your phone instead of going to sleep at night, you're not alone. It's called "revenge bedtime procrastination" and it can be detrimental to your health.

We've all been there. It's time to turn in for the night, but you just can't seem to turn off your phone. Psychologists say "revenge bedtime procrastination" happens when people want to "steal back" personal time they didn't have during the day.

When people stay up late, they sabotage their own sleeping patterns. It isn't a new concept, but experts say it's gotten worse during the pandemic.

Working from home is blurring the line between business and personal life, so it's harder to shut off the devices at the end of the day.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information says, not getting enough sleep is an epidemic of its own and can contribute to mental fogginess, weight gain, anxiety and depression.

When you go to bed when you say you will and get a full night's rest, the benefits are much greater than sharing or liking a post. Experts say you'll have more energy mental clarity and focus.

So how do you stop? Leaving your phone in another room or turning it on "do not disturb" before tucking yourself in could help. Or, work in more time for yourself during the day so you're not tempted to steal time away from your sleep to scroll.

It takes self-discipline and awareness that bedtime is the end of screen time for the day.