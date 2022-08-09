'The biggest step is just stay engaged' || Knox County observes National Suicide Prevention Month

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Tennessee and across the U.S.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County and Knoxville are observing National Suicide Prevention Month throughout September to continue efforts to increase the awareness and understanding of suicide and mental health.

World Suicide Prevention Day is September 10, and National Suicide Prevention Week runs September 4 through September 10 this year. The month is dedicated to making people aware of all the resources available to them, such as the newly launched 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

“Suicide is one of the top 10 leading causes of all deaths in the state and in this community,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Even worse, is that it is one of the most common causes of death for 10- to 34-year-olds. It’s incredibly tragic.”

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Tennessee and across the U.S. Officials said in 2019, the state's suicide rate increased by 11%, and around 1,220 Tennesseans died by suicide that year.

Nationwide, nearly 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020.

Knox County launched a three-part public service video series Tuesday that will run on Sept. 13 and 20. The first PSA shares numbers people can contact anonymously for help, and the other two will highlight actions people can take to prevent suicide and provide warning signs people should be aware of.

Knox County Mayor @GlennJacobsTN is promoting awareness for National Suicide Prevention Month. You're never alone. Help is available 24/7.

- McNabb Center 865-539-2408

- 855-CRISIS-1 (274-7471)

- 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

- McNabb Center 865-539-2408
- 855-CRISIS-1 (274-7471)
- 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
- Text TN to 741741 for Crisis Text Line

On Sept. 27, Jacobs and Matt Schaefer, CEO of East Tennessee Children's Hospital, will discuss suicide among children and teenagers and what steps and resources can help prevent it.