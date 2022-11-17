TN Attorney General joins other states asking for end of federal vaccine requirement for healthcare workers

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined with 20 other states to file a petition with the Department of Health and Human Services to stop the requirement.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined with 20 other states to ask the federal government to end a vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, and to withdraw guidance related to the requirement.

They said they are filing a Petition for Rulemaking with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to end the requirement. Their requirement was designed to work alongside other federal vaccine requirements, but many others were challenged in court or outright struck down.

According to a release from the Attorney General's office, CMS also has not consulted with the 21 states about the requirement. The other states involved are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.