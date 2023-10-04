TN expands system providing early intervention services for young children with disabilities

Services can now be provided until the start of the school year following a child's fifth birthday, according to a release from the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is expanding the services available for young children with disabilities to those who are an additional year old.

According to a release, the federal government approved the state to start offering eligible families the choice to continue receiving services from the Tennessee Early Intervention System until the start of the school year following their child's fifth birthday. It's the full age range allowed for early intervention services in Part C of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

TEIS is voluntary and offers therapy, as well as other services, to infants and young children with developmental delays or disabilities. It's free to families and in the fiscal year 2023, it provided services to around 17,990 children.

Families, doctors or anyone else concerned about a child's development can contact TEIS with questions, or to make a referral. By getting early intervention, children can become more social and independent, ready to start school with fewer special education supports.