KPD: Impaired driver killed 24 year old who helped pave the way for children with special needs

One of Knoxville's most charismatic young men died due to a crash on Kingston Pike. KPD found pills and a suspected bag of heroin with the driver.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ben Kredich spread joy for the community. He was 24 years old and his father, Matt Kredich, said he was excited to be able to call himself a full grown man. Matt also said he has always identified himself through the stage.

Ben loved Knoxville and he was loved by many in Knoxville, his dad said.

"His personality is inquisitive. He's playful, he's loving," Kredich said. "And he has the ability to take a perspective that I've never heard before. I mean, he was such a good companion, because what he was able to say about any situation was, is his own unique and wonderful and kind and caring interpretation of any situation that would be different from what others would say."

Every Monday, he met with his dad to have dinner at Sunspot. He would walk when the weather was nice, and when it was light outside.

On Monday, he was on his way to meet his father once again. On the way his dad tracked his phone, and his headphones and saw his location. He texted his wife about how happy it made him to see his son so independent. Ben did things because he thought they were good for him, and walking was one of those things.

That's when Ben's dad heard there was a crash on Kingston pike.

"I tried to get there three different ways and traffic was not moving," Matt said. "So I went essentially went the wrong way on Neyland Drive, pulled into the lanes that weren't coming and drove to the visitor center, and then started running towards the scene when I heard that a pedestrian had been killed. I knew it was Ben."

Ben's mom, Kim Kredich, was home when she looked on a Facebook page after received got a notification that somebody had posted a thread asking,"What's the holdup? You know, why are they closing it off?"

She then read there was a serious accident from a notification on her phone.

When she tried to call her son, she started running toward the scene as she called 911 to ask if it was him. When she arrived, they couldn't officially tell her Ben had died.

"I was in complete shock, of course, and I still didn't know what happened," Kim said. "But I was starting to get more and more worried. And then they said, 'This person, here's the situation, this pedestrian did not have an ID.' And I thought, 'Right, Ben doesn't have an ID because he has a passport. '"

Ben was diagnosed with autism, and he lived a full life. His story and experiences ended up helping thousands of children with special needs.

She was advocating for educational rights under the IDEA, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and Americans with Disabilities Act. His mother was one of the people who led a group in Knoxville to help children with special needs at Knox County Schools. Her son was her motivation and his life carried a huge message.

"I think the message is to have an inclusive community," Kim said. "To scoop everybody up in the community, so that we create the strongest, most beautiful, supportive, vibrant, creative community possible. And I I feel that Knoxville had a lot more to learn from Ben. But, they definitely learned enough to have made a huge change. And I think they will keep learning more from his impact."

Sen. Gloria Johnson (D - Knoxville) recognized Ben and his family on the House floor Tuesday during a special legislative session. She called the family dear friends.

He was a charismatic young man. People from the community said he always brought a smile on their face even though he had his own battles to overcome.

Ben's dad said that his autism resulted in him having a difficult time communicating the way that others communicate. When he was very young, he used to have screaming tantrums and extreme frustration.

But when he learned how to communicate it changed his whole world and his life began to change. His family has always searched for ways to help him communicate, his dad said.

"Ben, because of who he was, inserted joy into almost every interaction that he had with people," Matt said. "He was loved by so many in Knoxville and I am so proud of him for the impact that he made on people here that is his life and his being has made and I know that that will continue."

His family is still waiting for the forensics team to give them the official identification. Then they said they will move onto planning a celebration of life for him.