North Knox County dog park pond closed for possible algae bloom

County leaders said they collected a sample of water at the pond after noticing discoloration to be tested for algae.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The pond at the Tommy Shumpert dog park in north Knox County is closed after county leaders said they noticed discoloration of the water, possibly indicating an algae bloom.

The water was tested in mid-August for algae and the pond was closed while they waited for the test results. Joseph Mack, the senior director of Knox County Parks and Recreation, said the results for that test were negative.

But towards the end of August, they noticed discoloration in the water so they closed the pond again and collected another sample to be tested. After taking the sample last week, he said the department started treating the pond. Results for the second test were not yet available.

"The treatment is a short-term solution, however. Once we receive the results we will be working with UT to come up with a permanent solution to the algae accumulation at the dog park pond," he said.

The pond was still closed as of Tuesday. The full park is about 173 acres large and is located at 6400 Fountain City Road.