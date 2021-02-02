Two Monroe Co. medical facilities to temporarily close to "consolidate clinic operations"

Chota Community Health Services said they would close their Tellico Plains and Vonore offices, moving the staff to their Madisonville office.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Two medical facilities will temporarily close starting Wednesday as Chota Community Health Services tries to consolidate its resources.

Officials with the company said staff from the Tellico Plains and Vonore offices will be moved to the Madisonville office. They said the decision is a way to consolidate their clinic operations at the Madisonville location.

By relocating staff and resources, they said they would be able to pool resources and streamline their workflows as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information about how long the Tellico Plains and Vonore offices would be closed was not immediately available.

Chota Community Health Services is a nonprofit community health center that gives medical services to Monroe County residents. They provide various kinds of healthcare, including behavioral and diagnostic services.

The number of COVID-19 cases across Tennessee broke records on Tuesday, rising to 88,940.