Loved ones and community activists hold a vigil Monday to honor a man who died in police custody

Robert Bailey died of unknown causes while in police custody after being arrested during a traffic stop on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police identified a man who died in their custody on Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Robert Nathanial Bailey was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Knoxville Police Department said he had outstanding warrants for misdemeanor domestic assault and a probation violation. According to KPD, Bailey became unresponsive on the way to the detention facility.

According to the release, paramedics took him to University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Friends and family gathered to honor his memory with a vigil and balloon release Monday where family, friends and community activists said they need answers.

"We now have another black male while in police custody in a police encounter once again turn up dead," Community activist Constance Every said.

Dozens gathered to mourn the loss of 41-year-old Bailey near Cherry Street and Linden Avenue, where he was pulled over by police for an out taillight.

He leaves behind three children: two teen sons and one 20-year-old daughter.

According to authorities on the case, Bailey died in an by an unknown cause after he was detained.

TBI officials said officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and report he died after being transported to the hospital.

Loved ones and community activists said they're suspicious and want more details about the moments leading up to Bailey's death.

"The question I definitely have is if he went into any medical distress, did he say 'hey, can I get some help back here?'" Every said.

Every said she believes there is the lack of information provided by police.

"Without any real clarifications or any real information. Especially to his family," she said, "His family is in total darkness."

District 15 Representative Sam McKenzie said he wants to bridge the gap between community and police.

"I'm tired. I'm tired of vigils. I am tired of seeing children without their fathers. I am tired of seeing situations that I think could be avoidable," he said and that he's happy the TBI is stepping in to investigate the case.

Bailey's body has been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

WBIR 10 News has requested both the body camera and wagon transport video from the incident.