KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville firefighters responded to a gas leak Tuesday morning in the kitchen at Lonsdale Elementary, according to Knoxville Fire Dept. spokesman Capt. DJ Corcoran.

The call for the gas leak came in at 6:08 a.m. Corcoran said there's a gas-fed stove in its kitchen. Once the leak was detected, the scene was turned over to Knoxville Utilities Board or KUB.

Last month, KFD said it was called to a gas leak there but the call was canceled before crews got there.

Back in November, crews were called for a CO leak around the vent pipe for a water heater. This one required evacuation of the staff and students, according to Corcoran.

KFD said carbon monoxide can be deadly, the signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure our red flush face, headaches, and nausea. If any of these symptoms are present, you should immediately seek fresh air outside and called 911.