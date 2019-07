KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police issued a warning Thursday after the department said it received reports of scammers calling and posing as EMS.

The scammers will ask about loved ones and say their loved ones are injured and request money, according to KPD.

"As with all scams, verify the validity of the call. If you receive one of these calls, DO NOT give them money and please report the call at 865-215-7268," the police department wrote in a post.

