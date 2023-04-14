Arab Americans in East Tennessee: How they've shaped the communities we live in today

Across the United States, April is annually observed as Arab American Heritage Month.

Across the United States, April is annually observed as Arab American Heritage Month . Gov. Bill Lee is one of five governors who has never issued a proclamation in honor of the month aimed at supporting and celebrating the contributions of Arab Americans.

Arab American entrepreneurs, doctors, scientists, artists, teachers and beyond have helped shape Tennessee into the state it is today. After English and Spanish, Arabic is the third most spoken language in the Volunteer State .

From the Middle East to East Tennessee :

Susan Dakak recalls walking into an East Tennessee grocery store decades ago as a new immigrant searching for employment.

Forty-five years later, she can't help but chuckle as she recalls how she told the woman who greeted her that she was there for a job interview. "I told the lady that I have a date with the manager when I meant that I had an appointment with him," she laughed.

Although she spoke English well, Dakak acknowledges it took a while to overcome some of the language barriers. After all, English and Arabic are vastly different languages.

"The culture of the language, it took a while to get through," she recalled.

Dakak left Iraq in 1978 and arrived in East Tennessee as an incoming college freshman eager for new opportunities.

"Ever since I landed in this country, all I ever wanted to be is an American," she said.

Today, Dakak sits on the board of the Arab American Club of Knoxville, serving as a beacon of education and cultural awareness.

"We are rich with culture, we are rich with arts and history and food and science," Dakak said, a civil engineer herself. "If you take anyone, even the people who can't stand the word 'Arab' and then you take them and put them in the Middle East, they'll come back in love with that culture."

Dakak is one of the estimated 58,000 Arab Americans living in Tennessee, according to the Arab American Institute, a non-profit that advocates for the interests of Arab Americans.

Research by the non-profit, however, suggests the above number is "likely significantly lower than the actual number of Arab Americans in the state." That's because the U.S. Census does not include an option for respondents to identify as Middle Eastern or North African, forcing many to check the box next to "white" under the category of race.

According to the Arab American Institute, Knox County is home to the fourth-largest Arab American population in Tennessee.

During the 19th century, one family opened a door for Arabs in the Volunteer State. In 1878, the first Syrian family to immigrate to America arrived in East Tennessee.

"This was very early," noted historian, author and founding director of the Knoxville History Project Jack Neely. "It was very unusual to have anybody of Arabic descent living permanently in America."

The Arbeely family settled in East Tennessee likely thanks to Maryville College. Unlike many American schools at the time, the university welcomed students of all backgrounds and cultures.

The family was highly educated, according to Neely. One family member was a doctor, another a professor, and multiple family members were students.

"A few people here regarded them with suspicion, but a lot of people were fascinated with them," Neely added.

The Arbeely family, Neely explained, left their home in Damascus, Syria because they were part of the Christian minority and felt oppressed by the Ottoman Empire.

Proud of their Syrian culture and hopeful to build a new life, the family of nine quickly found a way to become part of the community, Neely said.

The family would often host lectures at various churches, the YMCA and other locations. "They would talk about their culture, and they would talk about Syria," Neely explained.

The Arbeely family warmed East Tennesseans' hearts through their lectures and personal stories of their homeland.

"They were treated as celebrities," Neely explained. "They eventually became well known and they began touring the East Coast to the big cities, giving these talks about Arabic culture."

Eventually making their way to New York, the Arbeelys started the first Arabic-language newspaper published in the United States in the early 1890s.

Much like the Arbeelys in the 19th century, Dakak and other 21st-century Arab Americans hope to be pioneers in their own way

Today, people with roots from Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and beyond are proud to be both Arab American and Tennessean. On Saturday, April 15 from noon to 10 p.m., the Arab American Club of Knoxville will host ArabFest at Market Square in downtown Knoxville.