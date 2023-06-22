WBIR's Rebecca Sweet is making mornings a little sweeter as our new 10News Today meteorologist

You'll be seeing a lot more of Rebecca on 10News Today! She will be taking over as our lead morning meteorologist.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mornings are about to get a little sweeter! Rebecca Sweet is taking on a new role at WBIR and will be delivering your morning forecasts weekdays on 10News Today.

In her eight years at WBIR, Rebecca has become a familiar face in East Tennessee. But there was a time when the North Dakota native had to learn what it meant to live a long way away from her home in Big Orange country.

For example: Gator Hater Week. Not only did she learn about the depths of the rivalry between Tennessee and Florida -- she also got to experience a moment of culture shock when she learned what Tennessee fans dine on during the special week.

She wasn't in Bismark anymore!

Her passion for broadcast meteorology brought her from WDAY-TV in Fargo, North Dakota to WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2015.

When she first arrived at WBIR, viewers were introduced to Rebecca Lebak. It didn't take long for East Tennessee to fall in love with her, or for Rebecca to fall in love with Oliver Springs native Nick Sweet.

The two got married in 2016 and soon added one baby girl, and then another baby girl... and then a baby boy! Lauren, Aria and Dalton soon completed their family of five.

Rebecca took weekends by storm -- always with a sunny outlook on life just like her forecasts. She quickly became a rising star on the weather team.