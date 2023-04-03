19-year-old dead after ATV crash in McCreary County

KSP said troopers responded to the crash on Jellico Creek Road and found 19-year-old Ivan R. Vanover, of Whitley City.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A 19-year-old is dead after an ATV crash just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in McCreary County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said troopers responded to the crash on Jellico Creek Road and found 19-year-old Ivan R. Vanover, of Whitley City.

Vanover was pronounced dead by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office due to his injuries, according to KSP.

They McCreary County Sheriff’s Department, McCreary Ambulance Service, McCreary Coroner’s Office and Whitley City Fire Department also responded.