5 lawyers seek to fill Knox County judicial seat

Kyle Hixson is being appointed to an appellate seat, creating a Knox County Criminal Court vacancy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five East Tennessee lawyers will be interviewed next month to fill an open seat in Knox County Criminal Court.

Four are prosecutors; one is a member of the defense bar. They're seeking to replace Criminal Court Judge Kyle Hixson, who has been appointed to a vacancy on the state's Court of Criminal Appeals.

The five are assistant prosecutors Ashley McDermott, Nate Ogle, and Hector Sanchez of the Knox County District Attorney General's Office; Anderson County Assistant District General Emily Faye Abbott; and defense attorney Wesley Stone.

Names of the five were announced Thursday by the Administrative Office of the Court in Nashville.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will interview the candidates 9 a.m. Aug. 2. According to the Administrative Office of the Courts, the commission after speaking with the candidates will pick three finalists to be forwarded to Republican Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration.