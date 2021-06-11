96th Veterans Day parade to march in downtown Knoxville Thursday to honor U.S. servicemembers

The parade will begin at the Knoxville Coliseum at 10:40 a.m. before heading through Howard H. Baker Jr. Avenue to Church Street, and then it will march down Gay St.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville and American Legion Post 2 will be honoring and celebrating our nation's military servicemembers past and present during the 96th Veterans Day Parade.

If you would like to join the free festivities, head to downtown Knoxville on Thursday, November 11! If you can't make it in person, 10News will be streaming the parade live when it arrives in downtown Knoxville on our website, app, Facebook and YouTube pages.

The parade will begin at the Knoxville Coliseum at 10:40 a.m. before heading through Howard H. Baker Jr. Avenue to Church Street, and then it will march down Gay Street in downtown Knoxville to Depot Avenue.

At 11 a.m., all parade participants will halt and face west as honors are carried out for all U.S. veterans who've served over the years.

The tradition of honoring veterans on November 11 has been carried out since 1918, which originally was called Armistice Day in the U.S. to celebrate the end of fighting between Germany and the Allied Forces during the first World War. According to the American Legion Post 2, a crowd assembled in Knoxville outside Hope Brothers Jewelry on Gay Street. The armistice began on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, and the crowd cheered once the Hope Clock struck 11.