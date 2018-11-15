Knoxville — It's audition day in Knoxville for America's Got Talent, one of NBC's hottest shows, with thousands from around East Tennessee expected to show up at the Knoxville Convention Center throughout the day to try their hand at getting a coveted spot on the show.

This is the first time the show has ever held auditions in Knoxville. People of all ages and with any talent are welcome.

The doors will open at 7 a.m. and anyone in line before 7 p.m. gets to audition.

We''ll give you live updates from throughout the day as hopefuls move the audition process

6:25 a.m.

The doors were opened early to those already in line to get them out of the cold and able to warm up before they go in to perform.

6:00 a.m.

A line was starting to form outside the Knoxville Convention Center with about an hour to go until the doors would open for attendees to get inside and warm up on a chilly and wet Thursday.

5:10 a.m.

Ashley Vaughn was the first in line this morning at 5:10 a.m. to audition. We spoke with her about what she's most excited for and her passion for the show.

