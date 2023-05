The fire happened at the Papermill Square Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said it responded to the fire at around 12:44 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found one bedroom on fire in a building that had 10 apartments, according to KFD.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and one person was evaluated for smoke inhalation, KFD said.